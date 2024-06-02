Israel's Herzog hosts Michael Douglas during solidarity visit to Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal welcomed Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to Israel on for a solidarity visit amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

During the meeting, Herzog presented Douglas with a yellow ribbon pin and a disc engraved with the words "Our heart is a prisoner in Gaza," symbolizing support for the return of abducted Israeli citizens and solidarity with their families.

Herzog expressed gratitude to Douglas for his visit, highlighting the brutality of the war waged by Hamas terrorists, who "burned, raped, and kidnapped innocent citizens."

Kobi Gideon/L.A.M

He emphasized the ongoing tragedy and suffering, and condemned the perceived hypocrisy from global observers who, he argued, fail to understand the true nature of Israel's efforts for peace and coexistence.

"People are simply wrong, they don't know the true story of the existence of the Jewish people," Herzog stated, noting the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians within Israel and the country's commitment to democracy and peace.

Kobi Gideon/L.A.M

Douglas, in turn, thanked President Herzog for his warm welcome. He shared his experiences from the visit, including meeting with the families of the hostages and visiting southern Israel near Be'eri, as well as the site of the Nova Music Festival.

"This is a very difficult time. We are simply happy to be here to support Israel," Douglas said.

Kobi Gideon/L.A.M

Michal Herzog, the First Lady, addressed the impact of the conflict on Israeli women, highlighting the unprecedented use of sexual violence as a weapon of war in the region. She called for global solidarity and advocacy for the affected women.

Douglas added his concern about the influence of the Palestinian student movement in the United States, describing it as a form of brainwashing that has left many young people with "no education, no knowledge."