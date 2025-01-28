Israel to UN: UNRWA must cease activities, evacuate within 48 hours

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Tuesay notified the UN that UNRWA must cease its activities inside soveriegn Israeli territory within 48 hours.

"Within 48 hours, the State of Israel will cease its cooperation with UNRWA," Danon said. "UNRWA must cease its activities and evacuate all its facilities in Jerusalem."

This is in accordance with Israel's law, which barred the agency last year after numerous members of the organization were proven by Israel to have participated and aided in the massacre on October 7, 2023.

UNRWA's head, Philippe Lazzarini, has stated that Israel evidence was "unsubstantiated." Lazzarini said that Israel's move will "heighten instability and deepen despair in the occupied Palestinian territory at a critical moment."

"UNRWA has miserably failed in its mandate," Danon said. "This decision was driven by UNRWA's constant refusal to address the widespread infiltration of its ranks by Hamas and other terrorist organizations."

Properties located in Ma'alot Dafne and Kafr Aqab must be vacated, Danon said.

UNRWA, or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, was founded in 1949 in the wake of Israel's Independence War, which saw hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing to neighboring areas. They and their descendants received aid from the organization for decades, although Israel has accused UNRWA of perpetuating the refugee issue instead of ameliorating it.