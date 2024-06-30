Israeli government approves Danny Danon as UN ambassador

The Israeli government unanimously agreed on Sunday to appoint Likud lawmaker Danny Danon as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, succeeding the current ambassador, Gilad Erdan.

Danon, who previously held this position, will soon serve a second term. Danon's appointment to this important position comes at a particularly crucial time, as he is expected to represent Israel on the international stage as the country faces challenges at home and abroad.

"I am proud to return to serve the State of Israel as Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations during this critical period," he said on Twitter

"As Israel faces battles on numerous fronts, each and every one of us must do his utmost within his skills and experiences," he said in an earlier statement. "This is how I have behaved in the past, and this is how I will continue to behave in the future."

"In the face of the diplomatic terrorism that is rearing its head these days, I am forced to present the truth and hold my head high for the people of Israel and our common future here," he concluded.

It is expected that Avihai Boaron, a former member of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, will enter in place of Danon.