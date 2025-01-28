Israeli minister cancels trip to Belgium after criminal complaint

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli canceled an upcoming trip to Brussels, Belgium, after a criminal complaint submitted by the anti-Israel group the Hind Rajab Foundation.

The decision was made under the instruction of Israel's National Security Council, according to national broadcaster Kan on Monday, after Chikli was scheduled to speak in from of the European Parliament.

The foundation's President Dyab Abou Jahjah, a Belgian national, filed the complaint on Tuesday after alleging that Chikli had made terrorist threats against him.

Jahjah said that Chikli had written on social media: "Hello to our human rights activist. Watch your pager." This referred to Israel's detonation of thousands of pagers and two-way radios in Lebanon last year, targeting Hezbollah terrorists before the IDF invasion of southern Lebanon.

"Belgium acknowledged jurisdiction, confirmed Chikli has no immunity, and subsequently Chikli canceled his planned visit to Brussels was for fear of arrest," the foundation said.

Hind Rajab, the namesake of the group, was a Palestinian girl killed during the fighting in the Gaza Strip. In recent months, the foundation has ramped up legal warfare against Israeli reservist soldiers traveling abroad, using media posted on social media to accuse them of commiting war crimes.