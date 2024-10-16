Macron 'a disgrace to France,' Gallant charges after Israeli companies banned from warfare show
Irate Gallant lashes out at Macron, who on Thursday said Israel 'should remember' its debt to the UN
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday entered a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron, after Israeli companies were banned from displaying their wares at a top defense industry show.
"French President Macron’s actions are a disgrace to the French nation and the values of the free world, which he claims to uphold. The decision to discriminate against Israeli defense industries in France a second time - aids Israel’s enemies during war. This builds on the decision to place an arms embargo on the Jewish State.
France has adopted, and is consistently implementing a hostile policy towards the Jewish people. We will continue defending our nation against enemies on 7 different fronts, and fighting for our future - with or without France.