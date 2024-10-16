Macron 'a disgrace to France,' Gallant charges after Israeli companies banned from warfare show

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday entered a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron, after Israeli companies were banned from displaying their wares at a top defense industry show.

"French President Macron’s actions are a disgrace to the French nation and the values of the free world, which he claims to uphold. The decision to discriminate against Israeli defense industries in France a second time - aids Israel’s enemies during war. This builds on the decision to place an arms embargo on the Jewish State.

France has adopted, and is consistently implementing a hostile policy towards the Jewish people. We will continue defending our nation against enemies on 7 different fronts, and fighting for our future - with or without France.