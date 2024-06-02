Maldives to ban Israelis amid rising public anger over Gaza war

The Maldives government has announced its decision to ban Israeli citizens from entering the country, as public anger escalates in the predominantly Muslim nation over the ongoing war in Gaza.

Known for its luxurious resorts, the Indian Ocean archipelago will be changing its laws to implement this new policy.

In a statement from the president’s office, it was revealed that the Cabinet has decided to prohibit Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives.

Last year, nearly 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives, accounting for 0.6 percent of the total tourist arrivals.

AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe

In December, Israel issued a travel warning for its citizens against visiting the Maldives, citing increased anti-Israel sentiment during the war with Hamas. The warning highlighted the "heightened anti-Israel atmosphere, including public comments by officials."

While Israel does not have diplomatic ties with the Maldives, Israeli tourists had previously been allowed to visit the picturesque island atolls.