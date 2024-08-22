Netanyahu discusses urgency of ceasefire deal with Biden

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden early Thursday, discussing the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The pair touched base on the upcoming meetings in Egypt, which follow visits by Israel's delegation to Doha, Qatar, where much of Hamas's political leadership is based.

Biden also outlined the ongoing deployment of US military forces in the Middle East, meant to dissuade Iran or its proxies in launching an attack against Israel. Tehran has vowed to take revenge for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil, which it has blamed on Israel. Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and US Navy warships arrived in the Middle East on Thursday as part of Washington bolstering its presence in the region.