Netanyahu promises to Sullivan IDF deployment in Syria temporary

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday, promising him that the Israeli presence in the Syrian-Israeli buffer zone is temporary.

Netanyahu said that Israel will do everything necessary to defend its security against any threat, and therefore ordered the IDF to temporarily take over the buffer zone in Syria, until an effective force is established that will enforce the 1974 disengagement agreement.

In addition, he told Sullivan that the need to assist minorities in Syria is vital, and to prevent terrorist activity from Syrian territory against Israel.

Later, Sullivan traveled to Jordan where he met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi in Aqaba. Sullivan said that the US supports a Syrian-led transition to "an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people."

The pair "also discussed the urgent need to conclude a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and emphasized the need for a substantial increase in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians across Gaza."