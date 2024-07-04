Netanyahu speaks to Biden on phone, discusses release of hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, wishing him a happy Fourth of July, and discussed his decision to send a delegation to continue negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to ending the war only after achieving all of its goals, despite Hamas's demands for a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and US guarantees in writing that Israel will stick to any potential agreement.

Netanyahu told Biden that without the US there is no freedom in the world. Biden responded that without Israel there is no security for Jews in the world.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also congratulated the US on its Fourth of July celebrations, which commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776.

"The United States stood with Israel since our establishment, and stands with us today as we fight to defend our nation in a war for our future," Gallant wrote on X. "Today we salute your leadership of the free world and echo your call for 'life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.'"