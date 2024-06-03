Netanyahu to address joint session of U.S. Congress on June 13 - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on June 13, according to a report by Punchbowl News.

While neither Netanyahu nor Congressional leaders have officially confirmed the date, the invitation was signed by all four leaders of the Senate and House from both political parties.

June 13 falls on the second day of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is observed for one day in Israel but for two days in the diaspora.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to be absent from Washington on that date, as he will likely be attending a G7 summit in Italy.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Despite the president's absence, Netanyahu’s address is anticipated to be a significant event, highlighting the strong bipartisan support for Israel in the U.S. Congress.