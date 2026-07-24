Netanyahu to attend Lindsey Graham’s funeral, meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington next week for talks with US President Donald Trump and to attend the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, as Israel prepares for the possibility that a wider war involving Iran could erupt at any moment.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Trump invited Netanyahu to Washington and that their meeting would be held on Tuesday, the same day as Graham’s funeral. No date has been announced for the prime minister’s return to Israel.

Netanyahu will travel aboard the Wing of Zion with his official entourage but without the customary delegation of Israeli journalists.

The visit comes as the United States continues its nightly strikes on Iran and weighs a far broader military operation. Washington has completed preparations for an expanded offensive, raising expectations in Israel that a decision to launch it could come with little warning and that Israel could subsequently be drawn into the fighting.

Israel has moved to its highest state of readiness ahead of a possible escalation over the weekend. Netanyahu convened the security cabinet on Thursday, while the full cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday.

Israeli officials believe the crisis is moving steadily toward a wider confrontation. The United States is continuing to pressure Tehran to return to negotiations, warning that Iran could otherwise face a major attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a fresh warning on Friday during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers’ meeting in Kyrgyzstan. He said any country that participates in, cooperates with or assists attacks against Iran would bear responsibility and be considered a “legitimate target.”