Nicaragua breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel

A file photo of Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega with the late Iranian leader Ebrahim Raissi
A file photo of Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega with the late Iranian leader Ebrahim RaissiCESAR PEREZ / NICARAGUAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Nicaragua is breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, the Central American dictatorship said on Friday, branding the Israeli government "fascist" and "genocidal."

Nicaragua's government, in a statement, said the break in relations was due to Israel's military actions in Gaza. The nation's congress had, earlier in the day, passed a resolution requesting Nicaragua take action to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war, sparked by the deadliest antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust on October 7, 2023.

The conflict, the Nicaraguan government said, now also "extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran."

