Report: US sidelined Israel from Iran talks

The United States largely shut Israel out of its negotiations with Iran, leaving Jerusalem to follow the talks through regional diplomatic channels and intelligence-gathering, two Israeli defense officials told The New York Times.

According to the report, Israel was not included in the discussions that preceded the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and learned about developments in the contacts from other governments in the region, as well as through surveillance.

The reported sidelining marked a sharp change from the early stages of the confrontation with Iran, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu worked in close coordination with US President Donald Trump. The report said Netanyahu had even led a discussion in the White House Situation Room before the war began, during which he predicted the possible collapse of the regime in Tehran.

The shift came as the US and Iran held talks aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire and addressing the future of Tehran’s nuclear program.

The negotiations had focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing the US naval blockade on Iran, and setting up a framework for further nuclear discussions. Israeli officials had expressed alarm that a potential agreement could leave out other central Israeli concerns, including Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional proxy network.

The Times report said Israel’s reduced role in the talks could carry significant implications for its ability to shape any emerging arrangement between Washington and Tehran.