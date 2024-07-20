Report: Washington mulls sanctions against Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is mulling slapping two controversial Israeli government ministers with personalized sanctions, a report claimed on Saturday.

According to Axios, the White House could penalize Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, both of whom represent the hard-line settler bloc in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report cited three U.S. officials as saying that Washington regards the two ministers as sharing responsiblity for fomenting tensions and unrest in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The report comes ahead of the expected meeting between Netanyahu and Biden, scheduled for next week.