Somaliland will open its embassy in Jerusalem, and Israel will establish its embassy in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa, Somaliland's first ambassador to Israel announced on Tuesday, in a move that will make Somaliland the eighth country to base its embassy in the Israeli capital.

The announcement by Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Hagi, made in a post on X, came one day after Israel formally received him as Somaliland's first ambassador, with President Isaac Herzog accepting his letter of credence and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hosting him at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

"I am pleased to announce that the Republic of Somaliland's Embassy will be located in Jerusalem - the Embassy will be opened soon, while Israel will also establish its Embassy in Hargeisa, reflecting growing friendship, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation between our two peoples," Hagi said.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar welcomed the decision and credited Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi with the move.

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"I commend my friend, President of Somaliland, on his important decision to establish Somaliland's Embassy in our eternal capital, Jerusalem," Sa'ar said. "The opening of the embassy in Jerusalem will be another significant step in strengthening relations between our countries and nations. We will work together to implement this decision soon."

"This will make the Somaliland Embassy the eighth embassy in Jerusalem," Sa'ar added, signing off with an invitation: "Mr. President, we look forward to hosting you soon in Jerusalem - our eternal capital!"

The announcement comes after Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state in December 2025, opening the door to full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Somaliland, located in the Horn of Africa, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated its own government, currency, and security forces. The country has long sought formal international recognition.