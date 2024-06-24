Thailand resumes sending agricultural workers to Israel

The Thai labor ministry announced that Thailand will resume sending agricultural workers to Israel this week, ending an eight-month hiatus.

The move aims to have more than 10,000 Thai citizens working in Israel by the end of the year.

Before the war with Hamas erupted last October, around 30,000 Thai laborers were employed in Israel's agriculture sector, making them one of the largest migrant worker groups in the country.

However, the situation dramatically changed when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, leading to the deaths of 39 Thai workers and the abduction of 32 others, according to the Thai government.

Six of these hostages are believed to remain in captivity.

The Thai labor ministry emphasized the importance of worker safety in their announcement. "The government asked for the cooperation of the Israeli government to help emphasize to employers to take care of the safety of Thai workers," the ministry stated.

AP Photo/Maya Levin

The first group of approximately 100 workers is scheduled to depart from Bangkok tomorrow, with another group set to follow in early July.

This resumption comes as many Thai workers, especially from the rural northeast region, seek employment opportunities in Israel. They are drawn by the prospect of higher wages, which offer a potential escape from the ballooning debt that plagues millions in Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.