Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024.Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Pool Photo via AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared the severance of diplomatic and trade relations with Israel.

In a statement reported by the Turkish Arabic-language channel Anadolu, Erdogan emphasized, "Turkey will stand with the Palestinians until the end."

Erdogan's announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, as he warned that Israel's actions are becoming increasingly aggressive. 

"Israel will become more aggressive as long as weapons and ammunition continue to flow," he stated, expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

