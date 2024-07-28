U.S.: Post by UN's Albanese equating Netanyahu with Hitler 'antisemitic'
UN Palestine Rapporteur Francesca Albanese faced stern backlash from U.S. officials for endorsing a social media post equating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1816478017973100714
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. envoy to the global body, was among the American officials who renewed calls for Albanese’s ouster.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1816906822361731166
The Italian lawyer and academic faced criticism over her blatant anti-Israeli bias since her appointment.
On Thursday, Albanese responded to a post on X by former UN rights official Craig Mokhiber that juxtaposed a picture of Hitler being celebrated by a Nazi crowd above a shot of Netanyahu greeted by U.S. Congress. “History is always watching,” he said.
“This is precisely what I was thinking today,” Albanese replied.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1816749008859074975
