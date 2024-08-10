The Biden administration has decided to maintain funding for the Israeli Defense Forces' Netzah Yehuda Battalion despite a lengthy investigation into human rights violations.

The decision follows allegations related to the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American, Omer Assad, in 2022.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the investigation, conducted by human rights experts from the Pentagon and the State Department, concluded that the battalion's operations had been "corrected effectively."

This determination came after a thorough review aimed at assessing whether to continue U.S. security assistance under new legislation known as the "Leahy Laws," which prohibits American aid to foreign military units implicated in human rights abuses.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the decision to continue funding was based on significant administrative changes and reforms implemented by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) within the battalion. “The IDF has taken several steps to prevent the recurrence of incidents,” Miller said. These measures include heightened screening requirements for new recruits, enhanced control mechanisms during soldier training, and a unique two-week educational seminar focused on ethical conduct.

The decision comes in the wake of allegations involving Netzah Yehuda soldiers, specifically the death of Assad, a former grocery store owner from Milwaukee, who died after being detained at a checkpoint in the West Bank.

The IDF initially reported that Assad suffered a heart attack due to the stress of being restrained and held by the battalion’s soldiers. The IDF acknowledged that Assad’s death resulted from "moral failure and poor decision-making" by the soldiers involved. As a result, the battalion's commander, platoon commander, and company commander were removed from their positions.