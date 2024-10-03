UN to i24NEWS on implementation of UNSCR 1701: 'Diplomacy takes time'

During the United Nations media briefing on Wednesday, i24NEWS asked the spokesperson of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the official decision to refuse Israel's request to relocate UNIFIL troops for their safety.

"A decision was made, both, I would say, operationally and politically, to stay. We will continue to stay, while at the same time assessing our posture and the security of peacekeepers, I would say, on an hourly basis," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, said.

i24NEWS also asked that given UNSCR 1701 has been on the table for 18 years, and Lebanon and Hezbollah refuse to implement it, which party is left to do so?

"Diplomacy takes time," said Dujarric.

Regarding the ambiguous statement by Guterres which drew Israel Katz's ire, and past muddled statements by Guterres, including in the aftermath of Oct. 7, i24NEWS asked whether there is an issue with Guterres trying to dance around politically, rather than just identifying the problem.

“I think the secretary-general was clear and the tweet was released within the context of what everybody knew and what the news was. But I think his comments today were very clear," Dujarric said, referring to Guterres' comments this morning condemning Iran by name for its attack yesterday.