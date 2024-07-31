United, Delta, and British Airways suspend flights to Israel - report

United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and British Airways are set to suspend their flights to Israel starting Thursday, according to reports from Israeli media on Wednesday.

The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region, following recent targeted assassinations in Iran and Lebanon.

United Airlines, which operates 14 flights per week to Tel Aviv, has notified its customers about the cancellation of flights for the upcoming days. Delta Airlines has similarly announced cancellations for the next 48 hours.

British Airways has also decided to halt flights; however, it remains unclear whether this suspension will last for one day or extend to 48 hours.

All affected planes will stop in Larnaca and will not proceed to Tel Aviv.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The cancellations follow the high-profile assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, and the targeted killing of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by the IDF.

These incidents have significantly increased regional tensions, prompting airlines to take precautionary measures amid a potential retaliatory strike by Iran and it's proxies in the region.