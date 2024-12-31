Heavy rain causes flooding around Israel

Very heavy rainfall covered Israel on Monday, with the forecast predicting it will continue into Tuesday morning, causing flooding in several regions.

Weather conditions remain disrupted in much of the country, with rains extending from the Galilee in the north to the northern part of the Negev. Isolated thunderstorms punctuate this rainfall, while the Negev is experiencing scattered and generally weak precipitation. The rainfall has raised the level of the Sea of Galilee by one centimeter, just under half an inch.

Due to flooding, two lanes were blocked to traffic on Route 1 from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, near the Ben Gurion Airport interchange. Major traffic jams were reported in the area and police are on site to direct traffic. Lanes have been blocked on Tel Aviv's major Ayalon Highway as well as on Route 4 and Route 6.

Highway 90, which traverses the Jordan River Valley, was also intermittently blocked up to the Ein Peshcha junction in both directions, due to sudden floods and landslides. In Ashdod, several parked vehicles were submerged under water.

The meteorological services warned locals to remain alert amid the danger of localized flooding, particularly in the coastal plain and lowlands. Special attention should be paid when driving near rivers in the eastern part of the country, where the risk of flooding remains significant.

A gradual improvement was reported in the afternoon. However, temperatures will remain below seasonal norms across the entire country.

The authorities recommend that the population remain alert, particularly in areas sensitive to flooding.