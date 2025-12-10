Torrential rains and flooding forcasted in Israel as Storm Byron moves in

Storm Byron hit Israel this Wednesday, bringing particularly harsh weather conditions with it. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is affecting the north and center of the country, with serious risks of flooding along the coastal plain and in the lowlands.

The Israeli meteorological services are also warning of a significant risk of flash floods in the wadis of the Judean Desert and around the Dead Sea. Strong winds are blowing mainly along the coast and in mountainous areas, while the rains are gradually moving toward the Negev.

On Thursday, conditions will remain difficult with stormy showers expected from the north down to the northern Negev. Authorities are maintaining a maximum alert regarding the risk of flooding on the coastal plain and in the lowlands. Some local precipitation is also possible in the southern Negev. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages.

A gradual improvement is expected on Friday. While isolated thunderstorms may still occur in the morning, precipitation should weaken starting in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to rise slightly while remaining somewhat cool for the season, especially at higher altitudes and inland.

The respite should truly set in on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. A few light showers are still possible in the north and center, but temperatures will return to values consistent with seasonal norms.