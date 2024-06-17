University of Haifa breaks into top 100 worldwide education impact index

The University of Haifa has achieved a significant milestone by breaking into the top 100 universities worldwide in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Index.

Placed at 95th globally and leading among Israeli research universities, this marks the first time the university has secured such a high ranking in the index, which assesses institutions based on their contributions to social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

The Times Higher Education Impact Index evaluates universities according to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressing critical global challenges such as poverty alleviation, gender equality, climate action, and more. This year, over 2,000 universities were assessed, with the University of Haifa's rise from previous rankings reflecting its commitment and impact across these dimensions.

Professor Gur Elroy, incoming President of the University of Haifa and current Rector, expressed pride in the institution's achievement, highlighting its rapid ascent from the 400th position just three years ago. "Our climb to the 95th place underscores the significant efforts and dedication at the University of Haifa to address the profound challenges of our time," remarked Prof. Elroy. He emphasized the university's role not only as an academic institution but as a beacon of values influencing Israeli society, particularly in northern Israel.

The University of Haifa excelled in several SDGs, securing notable rankings such as 17th in Gender Equality (SDG 5), 32nd in Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions (SDG 16), and 68th in Quality Education (SDG 4). Additionally, its efforts in Preserving Life on Earth (SDG 15), Labor Relations and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and other goals were recognized with commendable placements in the global rankings.

The Impact Index's methodology evaluates universities based on research quality, teaching programs, community engagement, and institutional practices aligned with sustainable development goals.