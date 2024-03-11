Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the Israeli government, a new controversy has emerged following a clandestine operation conducted by the IDF and the Civil Administration.

The operation, aimed at rescuing over seventy Gazan orphans and relocating them to the West Bank, has sparked outrage from ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

The operation, revealed in a report on N12, was orchestrated under the guidance of the National Security Council, bypassing notification to the political-security cabinet. The decision to move the orphans, including to areas near Jerusalem, was reportedly made at the request of the German Embassy.

Flash90

Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the cabinet, expressed vehement opposition to the operation, denouncing it as a betrayal of values. "Any mercy to the cruel will end up being cruel to the merciful," Smotrich remarked, demanding clarification from Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the authorization of the operation.

His sentiments were echoed by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, who criticized the operation as incompatible with a strategy aimed at achieving absolute victory in conflicts.

The decision to undertake the operation without consulting the political-security cabinet has raised questions about accountability and transparency within the Israeli government.

Critics argue that such actions risk undermining the principles of governance and accountability, particularly in matters of national security and humanitarian efforts amidst ongoing conflict.