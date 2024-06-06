Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, urging him that forming a state commission of inquiry would combat international court cases against Israel.

Baharav-Miara said her "professional position is that a state commission of inquiry is the appropriate legal mechanism for examining issues of the nature and significance of Swords of Iron. A state commission of inquiry is the best means of dealing with current risks in international law, which if realized could lead to significant damage to the interests of the state, and of course personally to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense."

Netanyahu and Gallant were both the subject of the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor seeking warrants over alleged crimes in the October 7 attack and subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

"It may also affect other factors," she said, citing the "complete separation from the executive branch" that would characterize such a state commission of inquiry."

Israel is also dealing with legal action launched by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice over the alleged genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Spain on Thursday announced it would join South Africa.

"Given the urgency in dealing with international risks, our professional position is that the decision to establish the war event investigation committee should not be delayed, and it should be established as soon as possible," she said.