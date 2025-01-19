Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit officially quits govt over hostage-ceasefire deal

The party of Israel's hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday it was leaving the country's ruling coalition in protest of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage agreement, whose implementation begins the same day.

A press release by the Otzma Yehudit branded the U.S. and Qatar-brokered deal a "capitulation" to the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas and lashed out at the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renouncing of the IDF's achievements in the war" in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir and two other ministers — Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf — handed in their resignation letters to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still retains a slim majority in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) despite their resignation.

"From this time onwards the Otzma Yehudit party is no longer party to the coalition,” the statement read.