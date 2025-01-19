Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit officially quits govt over hostage-ceasefire deal

The ceasefire agreement represents "capitulation to murderers," Ben-Gvir charges as he bows out of Netanyahu's coalition govt

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visits the Temple Mount on the first day of Hanukkah
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visits the Temple Mount on the first day of HanukkahNational Security Ministry

The party of Israel's hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday it was leaving the country's ruling coalition in protest of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage agreement, whose implementation begins the same day.

A press release by the Otzma Yehudit branded the U.S. and Qatar-brokered deal a "capitulation" to the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas and lashed out at the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renouncing of the IDF's achievements in the war" in Gaza. 

Ben-Gvir and two other ministers — Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf — handed in their resignation letters to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still retains a slim majority in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) despite their resignation.

"From this time onwards the Otzma Yehudit party is no longer party to the coalition,” the statement read. 

Video poster
Ben Gvir slams emerging hostage deal as protesters take to streets

This article received 0 comments

Comments