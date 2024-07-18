Ben Gvir visits Temple Mount, calls on Netanyahu to push Hamas 'until victory'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday in Jerusalem, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push forward in Israel's war with Hamas "until victory."

"I came here to the most important place for state of Israel, the people of Israel, to pray for the hostages. May they return home, but not in a reckless deal, not by surrendering," he said.

"I pray and also work hard so that the prime minister has the strength not to capitulate and advance until victory - add military pressure, stop their fuel, win!"