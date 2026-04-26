Former prime minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday formally announced a joint political move, presenting a unified party framework and outlining a shared platform ahead of Israel’s next elections, expected in late 2026.

Speaking at a launching presser for their party, named "Together," later on the same day, Bennett said the partnership marks “the most Zionist and patriotic act we have ever done,” adding that the new alliance aims to “lead to a great victory and the opening of a new era for our beloved country.” He emphasized that political differences between the two remain, stating, “Lapid and I have different opinions on a variety of issues, and we do not hide it; on the contrary, we are proud of it.”

Lapid echoed the message of unity, saying the move reflects a broader national need. “We are doing today what we have always known how to do, putting our egos aside and doing what is best for the State of Israel,” he said. He added that “to win the elections, the entire Israeli center must stand behind Naftali Bennett,” describing him as “a liberal, decent, law-abiding right-winger” and “an excellent prime minister.”

Both leaders framed the alliance as a response to internal divisions and ongoing national challenges. Bennett said, “Our unity is a message to the entire people of Israel: The era of division is over. The era of correction has arrived.” Lapid added, “This country needs unity like air to breathe,” calling the move “the first step” in a broader political shift.

Bennett also outlined key policy priorities, including the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks. “On the first day of the new government under my leadership, a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre will be established to bring truth to the families and answers to all the people of Israel,” he said. He further pledged to introduce “a service law for everyone” and to “stop funding evasion even for a single shekel.”

The announcement drew responses from other political figures. Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot welcomed the move, calling Bennett and Lapid “partners in the journey” and stating that “the only goal that is in front of my eyes… is the victory of a Zionist state coalition.” He added that “for this victory to happen, we need to bring in more votes.”

Israel’s next parliamentary elections are currently scheduled for October 2026, unless called earlier. The newly announced alliance is expected to play a central role in shaping the political landscape in the lead-up to the vote, as parties position themselves for what both Bennett and Lapid described as a decisive contest over the country’s future direction.

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