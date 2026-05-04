Brother of slain Hamas hostage enters Israeli politics

Sharon Sharabi is entering the world of politics, officially joining the Yisrael Beytenu Party. Sharabi is the brother of the late Yossi Sharabi, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, and the brother of captivity survivor Eli Sharabi, whose wife Lian and his two daughters, Noya and Yahel, were murdered in the October 7 massacre.

Since October 7, Sharabi has become a prominent voice in Israeli society, working for the return of those kidnapped following the October 7th attacks. A spokesperson for the party says Sharabi brings with him a deep commitment to strengthening the settlement and the security of Israeli citizens.

In a statement Sharabi said, "I am joining the Yisrael Beytenu Party out of a deep sense of mission and responsibility towards Israeli society as a whole." He also highlighted Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman saying he is a "true right-wing leader, and the only one in the political system who was not part of the concept, warned against the massacre and consistently called for the elimination of Hamas." Sharabi says he will work to strengthen Jewish settlement, security and mutual guarantee in Israeli society.

Lieberman also celebrated this move by Sharabi, saying "Sharon brings with him civic leadership with his unifying approach."