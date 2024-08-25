Cabinet meeting to be held in wake of Hezbollah attack

A government meeting will take place on Sunday at the government secretariat to assess the security situation in the wake of Hezbollah's attack.

Also on the agenda is the appointment of the police commissioner, the extension of assistance to residents of communities bordering the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, preparations for the upcoming school year, and budget frameworks for 2024.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Sunday morning that the air force had launched a preemptive strike on Lebanon to thwart an attack by Hezbollah towards Israeli territory. During the attack, thousands of missile launchers aimed at northern and central Israel were destroyed. In addition, Defense Minister Yoav Galant signed an order declaring a special state of emergency.

The ministers are expected to approve National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir appointment of Superintendant Dani Levi as the 20th Israel Police chief.