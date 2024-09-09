Court rejects petition to bar screening of 'The Bibi Files'

The Jerusalem District Court on Monday rejected a petition submitted on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ban the screening of the film "The Bibi Files," which features never-before-seen documents from corruption investigations into Netanyahu.

The documentary film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival later in the day.

Netanyahu requested to hold an "urgent discussion" in light of the film's release. According to the petition, journalist Raviv Drucker is one of the film's producers – a clear opponent of the government. Netanyahu said that of the film, which contains police documentation from investigations of Netanyahu and his family, contains information under gag order and should be halted. According to Israeli law, it is forbidded to publish documentation from police investigations amid fears of a "show trial," which in this case would deny Netanyahu the right to a fair legal process.

The film's promotion said that the documentation to be aired was compiled between 2016 and 2018, featuring Netanyahu, his wife Sarah, his son Yair, friends and confidants, and his employees at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.