Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to halt the distribution of the controversial documentary “The Bibi Files” have proven unsuccessful.

The film, which delves into police interrogations of Netanyahu and his family, is set to be broadcast on various platforms across multiple countries, including France, Poland, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Last month, the Jerusalem District Court dismissed Netanyahu's request to ban the film's screening in Israel. The Prime Minister sought an “urgent discussion” regarding the film's release, arguing that one of its producers, journalist Raviv Drucker—a noted critic of Netanyahu's government—should prevent its distribution. Netanyahu claimed that the documentary, which presents testimonies from police investigations, constituted a “show trial” and infringed on his right to a fair trial under Israeli law, which prohibits the publication of police investigation documents.

“The Bibi Files,” directed by Alexis Bloom and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney, presents a thorough examination of the allegations against Netanyahu, featuring previously unpublished testimonies and insights from police investigations into various politicians, including Netanyahu's wife, Sara, and their son, Yair.

The documentary focuses on key investigations, specifically Case 1000 and Case 4000, which spanned from 2016 to 2018 and ultimately led to the formal indictment of Netanyahu in November 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

As the film prepares for its global release, it continues to stir controversy and highlight the ongoing political tensions within Israel. The public and media response to “The Bibi Files” is anticipated to be significant, especially in light of Netanyahu's controversial tenure as Prime Minister and the implications of the allegations presented in the documentary.