Ex-Shin Bet chief: Netanyahu asked me to monitor colleagues' communications

Former Shin Bet security agency director Yoram Cohen accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of asking him to use the agency to monitor high-level confidants.

According to Cohen, the request concerned a sensitive strategic project involving hundreds of people within the IDF, the Mossad, and other defense agencies. Netanyahu, fearing leaks, allegedly requested increased surveillance of all privy to the top-secret clearance of the matter, including the IDF chief of staff and the Mossad director at the time.

This comes after reports of the incident caused a scandal in 2018. "The prime minister asked me to use my tools so that anyone with knowledge of the classified information be surveilled by the Shin Bet," Cohen said during an interview on public radio. "I refused to do so. First, there was no specific suspicion about a particular person. Then, it was not appropriate for me to monitor all my colleagues."

In response to these revelations, Netanyahu reacted strongly, accusing Cohen of participating in a "political campaign" and creating a "fabricated affair."

"The real threat to Israeli democracy does not come from elected officials, but from elements of law enforcement who refuse to accept the voters' verdict and attempt to orchestrate a coup through relentless political investigations," said the Prime Minister's office.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that "there is no doubt about who is telling the truth between Yoram Cohen and Benjamin Netanyahu."

Cohen said that an alternative solution had finally been found, entrusting the mission to the security department of the Defense Ministry, an organization with more limited listening capabilities than Shin Bet. "I didn't want Shin Bet, instead of capturing terrorists and spies, to end up monitoring the intelligence community," he explained.

This comes as Netanyahu is set to begin testifying in court in his corruption cases, which have galvanized a protest movement against him in recent years.