Exclusive: Arab Knesset members received a lengthy document from a coalition source targeting retired judge Yosef Elron, in an attempt to persuade them not to vote for him in the elections for the position of State Comptroller. This was first reported by our i24NEWS Hebrew sister channel correspondent, Amiel Yerhi.

Among the points listed in the document are:

Elron pursued a strict approach toward offenses involving violence, terrorism, and disturbances motivated by nationalist and racist motives.

Elron supported the disqualification of Heba Yazbak from the 23rd Knesset.

Elron called for harsher punishment against polygamy.

Elron imposed a prison sentence on a 69-year-old Bedouin who entered an evacuated area.

The document includes an article published in "Haaretz" against Elron, and a list of court rulings in which he ruled against Arab citizens.

As previously reporters, drama unfolded during the vote to select the next State Comptroller, as none of the candidates received the support of 61 Knesset members, as required by the State Comptroller Law.

Since none of the candidates received the support of at least 61 Knesset members, a second vote will take place. In that round, the candidate who receives the most votes will be declared the winner, even if the number is less than 61. In the event of a tie, votes will be cast and counted again until a decision is reached.