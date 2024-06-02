Far-right coalition ministers threaten to topple government if Netanyahu agrees to ceasefire

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rejected the hostage-ceasefire proposal put forth by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, with both threatening to topple the government if the operation in Gaza does not continue.

Smotrich wrote that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and made it clear he would not continue serving in a government that ends the war without destroying Hamas and retrieving all of the captives.

"We will not agree to a ceasefire before Hamas is destroyed, nor to a retreat of the IDF and return of Gazans to the northern part of the Strip which would severely harm the achievements of the war so far, nor will we agree to the mass release of terrorists who, God forbid, would return to murder Jews."

For his part, Ben-Gvir said: "The deal, as its details were published - means the end of the war and giving up on the destruction of Hamas. This is a reckless deal, which constitutes a victory for terror and a security risk for the State of Israel. Agreeing to such a deal is not the ultimate victory - but the ultimate defeat. We will not allow the war to end without the complete elimination of Hamas.

"If the Prime Minister implements the reckless deal under the terms that were revealed today, it means ending the war and giving up on Hamas deterrence. The Jewish Power party will dismantle the government."

The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, responded to the remarks, saying: "Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's threats disregard national security, the hostages, and the residents of the north and south. This is the worst and most neglectful government in the history of the state. As far as they're concerned, they would have the war here continue forever. Zero responsibility, zero management, a total failure."