Finance Minister Smotrich's secret plan for 'quiet annexation' of West Bank revealed in recording

A leaked recording obtained by The New York Times has exposed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's clandestine agenda to fundamentally reshape the governance of the West Bank in Israel.

In the recording, captured at a recent conference, Smotrich articulated a strategy aimed at shifting control from military to civilian authorities under an "independent civilian system."

This move, he explained, was designed to circumvent international criticism while altering the region's administrative landscape.

According to Smotrich, the plan enjoys full backing from Prime Minister Netanyahu as part of their government coalition agreement. It includes provisions to invest public funds in bolstering illegal outposts, integrating them into local infrastructure, and halting demolitions of unauthorized constructions without going through formal legalization processes.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90

These revelations directly contradict the official stance of the Israeli government, which maintains that the status of the West Bank remains subject to negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.

Critics argue that such unilateral actions could complicate efforts towards a negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while supporters view it as a strategic move to assert Israeli sovereignty over contested territories.