Gallant meets families of hostages, admits no solution in sight

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with the families of Hamas hostages on Monday, conveying a grim outlook regarding the ongoing negotiations for their release.

During the meeting, Gallant expressed that there is currently no end in sight to the impasse between Israel and Hamas, acknowledging the challenges ahead.

According to Gallant, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is closely monitoring escalating tensions on the Lebanese and Iranian fronts, hoping that the regional conflict he has long desired will come to fruition.

"There is stagnation, and I don't see any progress right now, I'm sorry to say," Gallant told the families, as reported in a recording released by the Israeli press.

The defense minister emphasized Israel's commitment to securing the hostages' return, stating that if an opportunity arises to advance a hostage deal by linking developments in Lebanon and Gaza—an approach favored by Mossad chief Ronen Bar—Israel would seize it. "We need it for them, but also for us as a society," Gallant remarked.

These statements come just days after Bar's secret visit to Cairo to discuss the situation with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, underscoring the complexities of the ongoing negotiations and the urgent need for a resolution.