Gallant resigns from Knesset – 'I will return'

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday evening that he is resigning from the Knesset, Israel's parliament. Abed Afif, number 43 on the Likud list, will take his place, strengthening the power of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the coalition after Gallant remained as an opponent following his firing.

"I will soon submit my decision to end my role in the 25th Knesset, after 45 years of service and mission," Gallant said at the beginning of his speech. "Thirty-five years in the IDF, a decade as a member of Knesset, and a minister in Israeli governments, including two dramatic years as defense minister. As a member of the Likud party, I will continue to fight for the movement's path."

"This is a stop in a longer journey that is not yet complete. Just as on the battlefield, in public service too there are moments when you have to stop, reassess, to achieve the required goals," he added. "My path is the Likud path, and I believe in its principles, trust its members and voters. I will continue to fight for its values."

Galant stated that "From the beginning of my role as Defense Minister during the legal reform, I made clear - we are facing unprecedented security challenges. Therefore, I determined then, the divide is a tangible and real danger to the security of the State of Israel."

On Israel-US relations, he said: "Throughout the war, I insisted on maintaining our partnership with the United States, because even in a time of political dispute - there is no substitute for this covenant. As Minister of Defense, I am responsible for everything that has happened - months before the war and until the end of my role, more than a year since the beginning of the war."

The controversial conscription law Netanyahu and the coalition are attempting to pass was one of the main issues leading to his resignation, Gallant said. "The issue of the ultra-Orthodox draft is not only a social need - it's a strategic necessity," he said. "Because I stood for the best interests of the IDF and Israel, I was ousted from my position as Defense Minister. The IDF needs every soldier, male and female. Reservists and regular soldiers will be required for a very long service."

"Since I was pushed away, nothing has stopped," he said, "they are promoting a recruitment law that opposes Israel's security. The bill is intended to grant a military exemption to most of the young people in the ultra-Orthodox sector. I can't be a partner to this."