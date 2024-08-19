In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS on Monday, former war cabinet member Benny Gantz said that Hamas would foil any attempt in the Middle East to normalize relations with Israel.

National Unity leader Gantz delivered a strong message about the current situation in Israel and the challenges the country is facing.

"Israel has never known a disaster like that of October 7 since its creation," Gantz stated, emphasizing the unprecedented scale of the current crisis. He praised the government's decision to focus its offensive efforts on Gaza, while maintaining an "offensive defense" on other fronts.

Gantz warned of the ongoing threat from Hamas: "Hamas, if given the opportunity, will block any attempt at normalization in the region."

He also expressed concern about the situation in the north of the country, calling for preventative action against Hezbollah.

Regarding the hostages, Gantz stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on Hamas to secure their release. "We must formalize the agreement. The fact that Netanyahu says he accepts it does not mean he has implemented it," he added, implicitly criticizing the prime minister's handling of the crisis.

The former defense minister did not hesitate to question the capacity of the expanded war cabinet, describing it as "unable to fulfill its mission, both in terms of knowledge and mode of operation."

Gantz concluded by calling for early elections, while emphasizing his willingness to cooperate: "I joined the government without demands, to be a partner and have influence. Netanyahu is closer to my opinions than those of [far-right ministers Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich."