Gideon Saar: creating a Palestinian state would mean establishing a Hamas state

In a press conference following his appointment, new Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar set the tone for his foreign policy, emphasizing the Iranian threat as a top priority for Israel.

He stated, “The most crucial issue for the future of our region and the security of Israel is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” underlining the necessity for close collaboration with the United States.

Saar warned that a nuclear Iran poses a threat not only to Israel but to the entire region, highlighting that the Iranian regime directly finances and supports terrorist organizations, some of which he claimed operate as "real terrorist states."

On the situation in Lebanon, Saar acknowledged progress in negotiations but insisted on stringent conditions: “We will only be able to move forward when Hezbollah has withdrawn north of the Litani and can no longer rearm via Syria, sea or air.”

He affirmed that “Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese, not to Iran,” noting that the majority of the Lebanese people do not wish to serve as an extension of Iranian influence.

Addressing the Palestinian issue, Saar was unequivocal when asked about the prospect of a Palestinian state: “In a word: no.” He cited previous initiatives, such as the Oslo Accords and the unilateral withdrawal from Gaza, arguing that these actions did not lead to peace and instead compromised Israel’s security. He concluded, “Creating a Palestinian state today would be tantamount to creating a Hamas state.”

Saar also spoke out against the recent anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam, criticizing the slow response from local police and the low number of arrests. He revealed that Israel had offered assistance to Dutch authorities in collecting testimonies from Israeli citizens who had returned to the country, a proposal that was accepted.