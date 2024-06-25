Hanegbi: Israel will soon roll-out 'day after' strategy for Gaza

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference hosted by the Institute for Policy and Strategy at Reichman University, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi provided insights into Israel's ongoing military strategy in Gaza and diplomatic efforts in the region.

"Hamas cannot be eliminated completely because it is an idea," he stated, going on to state the need for an alternative governance model in Gaza supported by moderate Arab states and international allies.

The National Security Adviser outlined three primary objectives guiding Israel's military operations: the safe return of hostages held in Gaza, ensuring security for residents of the Gaza Envelope, and neutralizing Hamas's military and governmental capabilities. Hanegbi highlighted an Israeli proposal endorsed by President Biden and the Security Council, describing it as a pivotal diplomatic initiative.

"The State of Israel faces one of its most challenging periods, requiring unity and resolve," Hanegbi remarked, acknowledging the gravity of the ongoing conflict and sacrifices made by military personnel.

Hanegbi also highlighted the role of moderate Arab countries in fostering stability and peace in the region. He expressed confidence in their support for initiatives aimed at replacing Hamas with a pragmatic leadership capable of coexisting with Israel.