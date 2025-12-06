Herzog says wellbeing of Israelis his only concern in deal with Netanyahu's 'extraordinary' pardon request

In an interview with Politico published on Saturday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog remained tight-lipped on whether he intended to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "extraordinary" pardon request, saying that his decision will be motivated by what's best for Israel.

"There is a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on. This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people," Herzog said. "The well-being of the Israeli people is my first, second and third priority."

Asked specifically about President Donald Trump's request, Herzog said “I respect President Trump’s friendship and his opinion,” adding, “Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country.”

Herzog addressed a wide range of topics in the interview, including the U.S.-Israel ties and the shifts in public opinion on Israel.

"One has to remember that the fountains of America, of American life, are based on biblical values, just like ours. And therefore, I believe that the underlying fountain that we all drink from is the same," he said. "However, I am following very closely the trends that I see in the American public eye and the attitude, especially of young people, on Israel."

"It comes from TikTok," he said of the torrent of hostility toward Israel that has engulf swathes of U.S. opinion since the October 7 massacre and the subsequent Gaza war, "from a very shallow discourse of the current situation, pictures or viewpoints, and doesn’t judge from the big picture, which is, is Israel a strategic ally? Yes. Is Israel contributing to American national interests, security interests? Absolutely yes. Is Israel a beacon of democracy in the Middle East? Absolutely yes."