An i24NEWS poll conducted by the "Maagar Mochot" research institute on Tuesday suggests that if elections were held today, Likud would lead with 22 mandates.

If former prime minister Naftali Bennett was running in the elections, he would receive 27 seats in Israeli parliament, the Knesset. Another question that yielded interesting results was about the public's opinion on Israel's victory in the war: 27 percent believe Israel is losing, 40 percent don't know, and only 26 percent think that Israel is winning the war.

If the elections for the Knesset were held today, which party would you vote for?

The Likud party, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, would receive 22 seats, the National Unity alliance of Benny Gantz would receive 21 mandates, Avigdor Liberman's Israel Beiteinu would have 14, and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and the Democrats (Labor and Meretz) under Yair Golan would each receive 11 seats.

Shas under Aryeh Deri would get nine seats, Itamar Ben Gvir's Jewish Power and United Torah Judaism would each receieve eight seats, Hadash-Ta'al led by Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi would get six, Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich and Ra'am by Mansour Abbas would each receive five seats. The Balad party and The New Right led by Gideon Sa'ar do not pass the electoral threshold.

If Naftali Bennett was running in the election, who would you vote for?

A party led by Bennett would win 27 seats and reduce the Likud to 18 seats. The National Unity party would win 12 seats, Israel Beiteinu and the Democrats would get nine, United Torah Judaism would remain with eight, and Lapid's Yesh Atid would be brought down to just seven seats.

Jewish Power and Hadash-Ta'al also would decline and receive six seats, Religious Zionism would be at five, Ra'am down four – and Balad and the United Right do not pass the threshold.

Who do you think is more suitable to serve as Prime Minister?

When asked who is more suitable, Netanyahu or Gantz, the incumbent prime minister enjoys 39 percent suitability versus 35 percent for Gantz, while 26 percent who answered don't know or had other answers. When asked whether Netanyahu or Bennett should be prime minister, Netanyahu received 38 percent, while Bennett received 41 percent backing. Out of those polled, 21 percent don't know or had other answers. Yair Lapid received 33 percent versus 47 percent for Netanyahu. An additional 20 percent answered don't know or had other answers.

Should the offensive against Hezbollah have been wider?

In response to the question of whether Israel's strike against Hezbollah that occurred at the beginning of the week should have been broader, even at the cost of all-out war – about 54 percent answered that it should have been broader, 25 percent answered no, and the remaining 21 percent answered that they do not know or had other answers.

A deal for the return of the kidnapped - with an exit from the Philadelphia axis

About 49 percent of respondents to the survey claimed that they are in favor of a deal that would end the war even if Israel would withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, 32 percent answered no, and an additional 19 percent answered that they did not know or other responses.

Is Israel winning the war?

In response to the question of whether Israel is winning or losing the war: 60 percent of respondents did not think Israel is winning, 26 percent believe that Israel is winning, 27 percent believe it is losing, 40 percent think that Israel is neither winning nor losing, and 7 percent do not know.

The survey was conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute, led by Professor Yitzhak Katz, between August 26-27, and included 608 respondents from the Israeli population aged 18 and over. The survey was conducted both online and by phone, with a margin of error of 4.0 percent