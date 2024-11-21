An agreement has been reached between the Israeli State Comptroller and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) regarding the audit of the events surrounding October 7.

This arrangement, finalized on Thursday following delicate negotiations, seeks to balance the need for investigating failures while ensuring the IDF's operational effectiveness amid the ongoing conflict.

The audit process will adopt a phased approach. Initial checks on various subjects are set to commence in the coming days, but a comprehensive examination of the October 7 incidents will not begin until the first quarter of 2025. This timeline takes into consideration the current military context and the importance of maintaining focus on war objectives.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi expressed support for the agreement, emphasizing that it will allow the military to concentrate on its operational goals while also facilitating the learning processes necessary for future operations.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman reiterated his commitment to conducting thorough audits across political, military, and civilian levels.