Israel introduces 'Civil Courage Medal' to honor Oct. 7 heroes

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present a new medal of honor, the inaugural "Presidential Medal of Civil Courage," at an official ceremony on Wednesday.

This new distinction aims to recognize citizens who have shown "exceptional courage and a spirit of solidarity at the risk of their lives" during the attacks.

The first recipients of this prestigious medal will include both living and deceased individuals who exemplified heroism amid chaos.

Among the honored are Moshe and Eliad Ochion from Ofakim, Yosef Aziadna, Oz Davidan, and brothers Noam and Yishai Slotki. These individuals are celebrated for their selfless acts that provided hope and assistance during a harrowing time.

A special category within the award has been established to recognize the courage of children, highlighting the bravery of young individuals who faced extraordinary circumstances. Recipients in this category include the Idan families of Kfar Aza, Taasa of Netiv HaAsara, and Suissa of Sderot, all of whom displayed remarkable strength in the face of adversity.

The ceremony, to be held at President Herzog's residence, will also feature performances by popular Israeli artists Rita, Ninet, and Jimbo J, adding a moment of solace and unity for the families of the honorees.

Courtesy of the families

This new medal reflects Israel’s commitment to honoring the memory and valor of civilians who stood out during one of the nation’s darkest days. As the country grapples with the aftermath of the attacks, this recognition serves as a reminder of the resilience and solidarity exhibited by its citizens in times of crisis. The ceremony not only commemorates individual acts of bravery but also reinforces a collective spirit of courage that defines the Israeli community.