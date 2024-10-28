Israel passes landmark law ending UNRWA activities

In a historic move, the Knesset has voted to ban all activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Israeli territory.

The legislation, passed in its final reading on Monday, was spearheaded by MK Boaz Bismuth, who emphasized that “UNRWA is not a refugee aid agency; it is a Hamas aid agency.”

Bismuth cited the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7 attacks, referencing “chilling images” of Jonathan Smarno, who was held hostage by an individual identified as a “social worker” for the agency. This decisive action reflects Israel's determination to sever ties with an organization accused of enabling terrorism, despite facing international pressure to reconsider the bill.

The law categorically states that UNRWA will no longer be allowed to represent, provide services, or conduct any activities, either directly or indirectly, on the sovereign territory of Israel.