Israel's cabinet weighs West Bank settlement boost

Israel's political-security cabinet convened overnight to discuss measures aimed at bolstering Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in response to recent unilateral recognitions of a Palestinian state by several countries.

The discussions, which included considerations on how to address actions by the Palestinian Authority in international forums, signal a proactive stance amidst evolving diplomatic dynamics.

The Minister of Defense and the Government's Legal Adviser sought additional time to scrutinize specific clauses within the proposals presented. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed that all suggestions for enhancing settlements in the West Bank, be brought to a vote at the upcoming Security Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement asserting Israel's commitment to strengthening its presence in the West Bank amid growing international recognition of Palestinian statehood. Countries such as Norway, Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia recently acknowledged an independent Palestinian state, citing concerns over Israel's stance on a two-state solution and its implications for regional stability.

Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned these recognitions as potentially bolstering Hamas and rewarding terrorism. The ministry also indicated that Israel would consider appropriate responses against the Palestinian Authority for its international actions challenging Israel's policies.