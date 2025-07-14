Israel's Degel HaTorah announces withdrawal from government

Recommended -

The political crisis in the Knesset intensified Monday evening as the ultra-Orthodox party Degel HaTorah declared its withdrawal from the governing coalition.

The move follows the government’s failure to present the party with the long-promised draft exemption law for yeshiva students.

In a statement issued on behalf of the party's spiritual leader, Rabbi Dov Landau, the decision was framed as a response to what he described as systematic efforts to marginalize Torah scholars.

“The authorities continue to increase the hardship on Torah scholars and seek to trample their dignity. Repeated promises to legally protect yeshiva students have not been kept,” the statement read. “Therefore, my position is that all cooperation with the government should cease immediately, including resignation from all official roles.”

The crisis comes amid growing tensions over the controversial draft law, which the government has been attempting to advance despite legal opposition and a pending Supreme Court review.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had tried to reassure ultra-Orthodox leaders, pledging to uphold an agreement reached last month with Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein—on the eve of Israel’s military operation in Iran. However, that promise appears to have fallen short of preventing the current rupture.

Ultra-Orthodox rabbis have warned they will continue to withdraw support from the coalition if a satisfactory agreement is not finalized.