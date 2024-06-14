Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai informed attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara that the National Security minister Itamar Ben Gvir ordered his deputy to cease providing police security for Gaza aid convoys, without his knowledge.

In his letter, Shabtai said that he only learned of Ben-Gvir's order after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief Herzl Halevi complained to him about the blocking of the aid convoys to Gaza by far-right activists. Police chief learned that Ben-Gvir instructed Deputy Commissioner Peled and with Superintendent Cohen "not to assist" in securing aid convoys into the Strip "because it is the IDF's responsibility."

According to Haaretz, "although Ben-Gvir contacted the attorney general to make sure that the commissioner could pass the committee, she has not yet completed her review. However, the minister decided to submit Avshalom Peled's [Shabtai's deputy] name without waiting for the opinion he requested from her."

Shabtai's letter to Baharav-Miara is said to detail the incidents when the national security minister interfered with work of the police in violation of the High Court's order forbidding him to issue operational instructions.